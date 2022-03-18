Big guns are on parade as Meole Brace Open battle begins

The £5,610 Coors Meole Brace Open springs into life with the first qualifying sessions tomorrow and Sunday – and the proud Shrewsbury club can’t wait.

“We are really looking forward to this year’s Meole Open after having to cancel the competition in 2020 with everyone going into lockdown and then not being able to run it last year,” said Ade Jennings, son of promoter Barry.

“We have a full house of 256 entries with a good mixture of regulars and new players – and once again this year’s winner will have the added bonus of a guaranteed place in the Champion of Champions.”

First run back in 1981, the Meole Open is the county’s sole Champions qualifier, boasts a £1,000 first prize, has a bigger prize pot this year and has been won by some of the biggest names in the game.

“We have a number of Shropshire bowlers taking part over the first weekend, including Derek Wright and Spencer Clarke (both Saturday at 10.15), reigning champion from 2019 Callum Wraight (Saturday at 11am), Stuart Rutter (Saturday at 2.45), past winner Wayne Rogers (Sunday at 10.15), and Rich Lawson (Sunday at 2pm),” said Jennings.

“There’s also have a number of top players from outside of the county including Chris and Josh Mordue, John Bailey, Graeme Wilson (a past winner), Andy Armstrong, Darren Plenderleith, Paul Evans (all on Saturday), Greg Smith, Tommy Johnstone, Ryan Prosser (another past winner), Gareth Herbert and Kerry Morris (all on Sunday).

“Our new County President Mike Potter will be providing his refereeing knowledge on the greens and there will be refreshments available on all days.”

Qualifying sessions start at 10.15 am, with practice available from 9.30, and run through to 2.45 on both days, with 32 successful bowlers to go through to finals day on Sunday, April 3 (11am start).

Castlefields king Wraight will warm up for the defence of the Meole crown with another appearance today on the British Professional Panel.