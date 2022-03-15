Shrewsbury Ladies Bowls League set to play a full season

Bowls stock

The deadline for the remaining teams in the Shrewsbury Ladies League to inform officials how many teams they would be entering has passed – and one strong division is set to go ahead.

Fixture chief Martin Gaut said: “I have had no contact from clubs to notify me of withdrawals from the league since secretary Lesley Winwood’s email to them about the vote for the number of divisions.

“This means we’ll be going ahead with one division of 12 teams.

“It’s so sad to lose many teams in recent years but I am glad we are still able to run a full season with a good number of games.

“The fixtures won’t be able to be compiled until the dates and teams of the Highley League and Mid Shropshire’s Thursday Division have been finalised.”

Elsewhere Albert Road will live on in the Salop Leisure Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League this year – despite the club having lost its bowling green.

The league’s joint AGM and pre-season meeting at Bagley BC heard that Albert Road’s A and B teams will be playing this season’s matches at Greenfields BC on the No.2 green.

Looking ahead to the season, league chief Chris Kershaw said: “We will have two additional teams – Prince Hotel B and Craven Arms B - but have lost Hadnall B, Meole C and Old Shrewsbury C, which gives us 62 teams for 2022.

“The relaxation of the playing rules for the 2021 season will not be continued for the coming season. It is therefore important that all teams turn up at matches with the full complement of six players.

“After match refreshments can be served if teams wish to do so.”

Elsewhere, it is make-your-mind-up time today for bowls clubs in the Highley League.

“Clubs were given until Wednesday, March 16, to confirm the number of teams they will be entering,” said league chairman anf dixtdure chief John Palmer following this year’s AGM.

“Shifnal applied to join the league with one team and were accepted but unfortunately Albrighton have confirmed that they have insufficient players to field a team on Tuesdays so will not be playing in the league this season.”