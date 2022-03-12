Notification Settings

Tanners Shropshire League adopts new structure

By Nick ElwellBowlsPublished: Comments

The Tanners Shropshire is the latest bowls league to adopt a new structure for fixtures this year.

In line with all other leagues, matches in the Friday night divisions have been reduced to 10-a-side from 12 in pre-pandemic days and games in the Shrewsbury divisions on Tuesdays will now be eight-a-side instead of 10.

The radical changes were agreed at the league’s AGM at Shrewsbury’s Unison Club and are a consequence of fewer bowlers actually playing after a two year hiatus due to Covid.

But a Tanners spokesperson stressed: “This (the changes) will be for the 2022 season only and will be reviewed at the end of the season.”

In another ground-breaking move that was approved, bowlers will now able to play for one club in the Shrewsbury divisions and a different one in the Shropshire divisions on a Friday.

“It was also agreed to increase the match levies, which had not been increased for seven years, by 5p a player,” added the spokesperson.

“The Shrewsbury fixtures will begin on Tuesday, April 19, and the Shropshire divisions on Friday, April 22 – with the formats to be confirmed later in March once clubs have confirmed their entries for the 2022 season.”mso-fareast-theme-font:major-fareast;mso-bidi-font-family:Arial">

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

