Tanners Shropshire League adopts new structure

In line with all other leagues, matches in the Friday night divisions have been reduced to 10-a-side from 12 in pre-pandemic days and games in the Shrewsbury divisions on Tuesdays will now be eight-a-side instead of 10.

The radical changes were agreed at the league’s AGM at Shrewsbury’s Unison Club and are a consequence of fewer bowlers actually playing after a two year hiatus due to Covid.

But a Tanners spokesperson stressed: “This (the changes) will be for the 2022 season only and will be reviewed at the end of the season.”

In another ground-breaking move that was approved, bowlers will now able to play for one club in the Shrewsbury divisions and a different one in the Shropshire divisions on a Friday.

“It was also agreed to increase the match levies, which had not been increased for seven years, by 5p a player,” added the spokesperson.