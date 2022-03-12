Notification Settings

Deadline time after big changes in Coors Mid Shropshire League

By Nick ElwellBowls

Midnight on Saturday has real significance for bowls clubs in the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League.

That’s the deadline for them to inform league officials how many teams they will be entering for the coming season – and on which nights – after big changes were made at Tuesday’s AGM.

All 25 current member clubs were represented at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club when a 14-9 vote cut fixtures in the main Friday divisions from 12-a-side to 10 and then reduce the number of bowlers teams have to register from eight to six.

Bylet stalwart and Highley League chief John Palmer is Mid Shropshire’s new fixture secretary and former league chairman Steve Wall was elected vice-chairman, all other officers continuing en bloc.

“The 22022 fixtures will be published as soon as possible after tonight’s deadline – but clubs can now log in and update their registered players on the Mike Beckett system using the same log in code as last year,” said secretary Malcolm Fletcher.

“We have exciting plans to mark the league’s 90th birthday in style, including holding competitions at clubs who have been playing Mid Shropshire bowls since 1932 – and with our very own President Mike Potter serving as County President for a second time.”

Treasurer Celia Miles reported a £436 profit on 2021 and competition secretary Phil King said that 75% of his dates for 2022 were now set in stone.

BLOB Finalising competition dates is just one priority for a meeting of the county executive on Monday at Bicton BC, near Shrewsbury at 7.30pm.

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

