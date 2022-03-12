Notification Settings

Big win for Armstrong in North Shropshire Parks Winter Series

By Nick ElwellBowlsPublished: Comments

Andy Armstrong warmed up for his appearance in the razzamatazz bowls promotion coming to Whitchurch later this month with a winning show in the North Shropshire Parks’ winter series.

Bowls stock pic
Hanmer’s Armstrong is one of eight big name bowlers who will feature in a music-backed invitation singles knockout at the District Club on Tuesday, March 29 (6.30pm), sponsored by Telford-based Blair Heating Services.

It’s being billed as an event aimed at changing the ‘cloth cap’ image of crown green bowls – and Armstrong, winner of the British Junior Merit in 2016, is all for that.

His latest winter series success came in round 22 at Tilstock where he topped his 13-up round robin group with three comfortable wins on a warm but windy day that attracted another big field.

“Played on a lovely paced green. we had another above average turnout of 65 bowlers, with 33 taking part in the afternoon session,” said series organiser Jamie Bookes.

“This coming Sunday we are at the District Club where we’ll be playing our last ‘all dayer’ of this winter from 9am, with a weekly round robin only points session from 2pm.”

Hadnall’s Chris Elsbury is now the clear leader of the overall series points table on 219 after he won his group at Tilstock – despite losing 13-21 to Brookes – but rivals for that title like Jock Timlett, Kerry Dance and Ian Howell were also group winners on the day.

Other table toppers at Tilstock were: Conner Whitehall, Chris Makin, Gareth Davies, Stuart Duncan, Dave Hanson, Akeel Khan, Carl Pawlowski, Rob Evans, Andy Marshall, John Rawlinson and Steve Hamman.

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

