Hadnall have player problems ahead of bowls debut

Bowls stock pic

The village club near Shrewsbury are appealing for some extra recruits as they prepare for a first ever season in Division One of the league.

Andy Marshall, who is captain of Hadnall’s side in the Whitchurch League, said: “We are low on players for this coming season on a Friday night.

“We play in the Tanners Shropshire League and the 2022 season marks the first in our history of playing in the first division!

“So if you love a challenge and want to join this wonderful little friendly club please contact me.”

Elsewhere, attracting new members is the aim for Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club as it throws open its doors this weekend.

The club’s base on the Sports Village will be open on Saturday and Sunday with bowlers or anyone interested in taking up the sport urged to attend.

“And on the Sunday there will be free indoor bowling from 12 midday to 5 pm,” said a club spokesperson.