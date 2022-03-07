Visitors granted practice session in historic Oswestry bowls move

For the first time in the 97-year history of the Oswestry League, away team bowlers will be allowed to practice the green before matches from this coming season.

The move, proposed by Llangynog BC, was approved at the league’s AGM at Chirk AAA, when all member clubs were represented.

League fixture secretary Trevor Roberts explained: “They proposed that, in league games, the away team be allowed a 10 minute exclusive practice session before the start of the game

“There was a lot of debate and obviously the proposal went to a club vote which was narrowly carried - so this coming season will see the visiting team having a pre-match practice for the first time.”

And another slice of history will be made this year with just five main divisions operating in the evenings.

“Up to date there are 59 teams entered for the midweek league, so we’re back to five divisions – four of 12 sides and one of 11,” said Roberts.

“The last time the Oswestry League had just five divisions was the way back in 1994 as there had been six divisions up until the 2019 season.”

Despite losing well over a dozen teams, across all divisions, since 2019, there were still clubs applying to enter extra teams this year with Brymbo and Pentre Broughton both having additional B teams accepted.

“After the break-up of the old Weston Rhyn club in 2020, two of their teams have relocated to Ye Olde Crofte BC,” added Roberts.

“The green at Weston Rhyn has been taken over by a new committee and now go as The Rhyn BC and they have entered two teams in the mid week league and one team in the veterans.

"Llanymynech have also entered a team in the veterans after a few years absence.

“In the evenings, with many teams playing in a different division, quite a few will be on a different night to that which they were expecting to play on – and for this reason the fixtures will not be published until the middle of March, with the start night being Tuesday, April 12.”