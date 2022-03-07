Improving finances on Shropshire bowls meeting agenda

Bowls stock pic

A joint EGM and AGM of the county association goes ahead at Wem USC (7.15pm) with dozens of rule change proposals to be voted on.

But the ones that have been the big talking points in the countdown are moves to double the club affiliation and league affiliation fees to £10 and £50 respectively, and increase the annual player registration from £2 to £3.

Two Covid-hit years has reduced the county’s balances dramatically and, although treasurer Brian Kitson will report an unexpected surplus of £1,421 on last year, the finance committee feel now is the time for action.

A spokesman for the committee said: “One of the biggest problems we had in 2021 – and the same applies to 2022 – is that we have no idea how many players are going to return, which obviously has a major effect on our income. In 2019 we had 6,125 players registered bringing in an income of £12,250, while in 2021 we had 4,295 registered players bringing in an income of £8,590 – which left a big hole in our accounts.”

“So this is why we have proposed the increases in league, club and player fees.

“We know that a few people will question the £1 addition to the player fee, but the average number of league games in a year is 26 and this equates to additional 4p per game.

“We feel this is not a lot to ask for and the benefits it will provide to all clubs in the county is great.”

A tidying of the County Cup and Shropshire Cup is also on the agenda along with a move to slimline the county executive with less delegates from only the major leagues. The meeting will bring to the end two years as county president for Wency Icke, who will hand over the chain to Mike Potter, with Mick Jones to be nominated to serve as his deputy.