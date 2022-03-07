Blake strikes to net a home win for Olympians in Oswestry 10k

Oswestry 10k returns

The entry attracted club runners from Shropshire and surrounding counties searching for a PB on a fast course, as well as many runners who were looking for a challenge by running a 10k. All runners were well supported by friends and family who lined the streets around the course.

Dry but cool conditions faced the nearly 300 runners for an early morning start and it was Oswestry Olympian Oli Blake who set the pace.

Taking control of the race from the outset, Blake established a lead that he never relinquished, finishing in a time of 33 minutes 25 seconds, followed by Kristen Mckenna (second) and Shrewsbury AC’s Daniel Husbands in third.

First lady home was Donna Morris (Builth and District RC) who ran strongly to finish in a time of 37.4. Oswestry Olympians’ Bethan Jones took second overall and first F U21. Helen Harrington (Cheshire Dragons) was third.

Other Oswestry Olympians category winners were – Aaron Warburton M U21, Richard Collins M50, Dave Newton M55, Viv McConnell F 65 and Zoe Harney F45.