Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Blake strikes to net a home win for Olympians in Oswestry 10k

By Nick ElwellBowlsPublished:

After a two-year break, because of the Covid restrictions, the Marches 10k returned to the streets of Oswestry.

Oswestry 10k returns
Oswestry 10k returns

The entry attracted club runners from Shropshire and surrounding counties searching for a PB on a fast course, as well as many runners who were looking for a challenge by running a 10k. All runners were well supported by friends and family who lined the streets around the course.

Dry but cool conditions faced the nearly 300 runners for an early morning start and it was Oswestry Olympian Oli Blake who set the pace.

Taking control of the race from the outset, Blake established a lead that he never relinquished, finishing in a time of 33 minutes 25 seconds, followed by Kristen Mckenna (second) and Shrewsbury AC’s Daniel Husbands in third.

First lady home was Donna Morris (Builth and District RC) who ran strongly to finish in a time of 37.4. Oswestry Olympians’ Bethan Jones took second overall and first F U21. Helen Harrington (Cheshire Dragons) was third.

Other Oswestry Olympians category winners were – Aaron Warburton M U21, Richard Collins M50, Dave Newton M55, Viv McConnell F 65 and Zoe Harney F45.

Race directors Ashling Donohue-Harrison and Ray Pickett (Oswestry Olympians) were delighted with the positive feedback they have received from runners and supporters.

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News