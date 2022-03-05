Shropshire bowls stars in hunt for £1k prize

Callum Wraight

Castlefields clubmates Callum Wraight and Michael Beer are in the final 32 who will do battle for the four figure first prize on finals day of the £5,500 Grange Valley Tour at Bar Lane BC.

But Wraight, who finished a title packed 2021 as undisputed British No.1, faces a huge first round test against his big Midlands rival Greg Smith.

Wraight is rated a 7-1 shot by the bookies, but former Hanwood bowler Smith is shorter at 6-1 while Preston’s Simon Coupe is the 4-1 favourite to triumph.

Fellow Shrewsbury man Beer, the 2017 Champion of Champions and Talbot Trophy winner, has been given a 20-1 price tag ahead of his opening clash against Andrew Lund in the opposite half of the draw to Wraight.