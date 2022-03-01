Another new deal for bowls league

Mike Humphries and Paul Beer present a cheque to Mid Shropshire president Mike Potter

Hot on the heels of a two-year package agreed with Local Print Pros, the Mid Shropshire League now has Shropshire Vertidrain & Turf Services Ltd on board too.

Directors Mike Humphries and Paul Beer are going to sponsor this year’s Mid Shropshire Senior Merit by adding £100 to the prize money and an additional £25 for the highest break on finals day.

The well know bowlers, who have already agreed to sponsor this year’s Shropshire veterans inter-league championship, handed over the cheque at the league’s latest meeting in the countdown to its AGM on Tuesday, March 8, at Wellington’s Bayley Club (7pm start). That’s when clubs will make vital votes on 12 or 10-a-side matches on Friday nights, registered 8s or 6s and allowing bowlers to double up.

Once those decisions have been taken, clubs will have until midnight on Saturday, March 12, to inform a new fixture secretary how many teams they will be entering on Fridays, Mondays and in the Thursday Division.