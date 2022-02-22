Tributes paid to Mid Shropshire League chairman Richard Chesters

Bowls stock pic

Richard, who was chairman of the Molson Coors-sponsored league in 1990, had been secretary of Edgmond Bowling Club since 1978 and died following a long illness on Tuesday, February 15.

League president Mike Potter said: “Richard was one of those true gents of our game and will be sorely missed, both as a deserving and acknowledged Life Member of the Mid Shropshire League and by his many friends of his beloved club, Edgmond. Our thoughts are with Richard’s family at this most difficult of times.”

Tonight’s meeting is aimed at touching bases with member clubs and to let them know what is expected of them at an AGM packed with key votes on March 8 and the number of teams deadlines that will follow it.

n Rising rivers levels after three named storms in a week have forced a Shropshire bowls club to call off its AGM. Bylet, who have two greens and clubhouse on an island in the River Severn in Bridgnorth, were due to hold their annual gathering tonight.