Places running out for new Shropshire summer bowls competition

Bowls

The Bridgewater 64 is a one-day singles at the Whitchurch club on Saturday, August 20, with entry costing £15 for a shot at a £500 first prize. And organiser Richard Proudlove (07725 131713) warned: “We only have 20 spaces left so get your entry in soon!”

n There will be at least three fewer teams competing in a major Shropshire league this year.

That was the update from Wem League secretary Graham Hughes in the countdown to its AGM on Wednesday, March 9, at Bagley BC in Shrewsbury. “Replies received so far indicate that we have lost a minimum of three teams,” he said.

BOWLS DIARY

£1,400 Burway Open – on Saturday, April 2, for 64 entries at £15. No home bowlers, £500 to winner. Names for reserve list to Russell Davies on 07863 664336.

Coors Meole Brace Open – back with £5,610 prize fund. Qualifying on Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20 and 26-27, sessions from 10.15am through to 2.45pm and practice time available. Finals day Sunday, April 3 (11.30am) with £1,000 to the winner. Men only, 256 places at £20 each, names for reserve list to Barry Jennings on 01743 351155.

Spring Open Pairs at Johnstown – for 32 entries at £20 each on Sunday, March 27, bookings to Jono Shaw.