Double sponsorship boost for Shropshire bowling greens

Bowls stock

The county association will launch a Shropshire-wide Best Kept Green competition thanks to backing from Dennis & Sisis – and have also taken the wraps off new sponsors of the veterans inter-league championship.

They are Shropshire Vertidrain & Turf Services Ltd, with well-known bowlers Paul Beer and Mike Humprhies the directors who have offered the £75 support of the one-day six-a-side event for over-60s scheduled for Saturday, June 11.

“All clubs call on volunteers so much these days and it is increasingly hard to get the helpers at the right time – and we are here to help,” said Beer.

“We would like to see some return with bowling clubs using local businesses such as ours in their end of season renovations and planned maintenance work they have.”

The best green award was launched by the Whitchurch League and won by Edgmond last year – but Dennis & Sisis have now welcomed it being thrown open to all clubs who affiliate to the Shropshire association.

Clubs will be able to nominate themselves before a deadline for judging, with top prizes of £100 for the winners and £50 to go to the runners-up guaranteed.

County chairman Phil Scott, delighted by the double sponsorship boost, said: “We need to get the best green competition off the ground in each area now.”

n A big name invitation competition aimed at changing the image of crown green bowls will be stated at a Shropshire club next month.

Music-backed introductions of the eight bowlers involved are just part of a new approach to the event at Whitchurch’s District Club on Tuesday, March 29, starting at 6.30pm.

It’s the brainchild of Shropshire and Wem USC legend Derek Wright who said: “We have got to try and throw off the cloth cap image of the game and realise it is 2022 - and this is just a start.”

Sponsored by Telford-based Blair Heating Services, the District Invitation will feature British No.1 Callum Wraight and his fellow County Merit winners Wright, Martin Lloyd and Jack Hewitt.

At stake will be a guaranteed £100 first prize with three-in-a-row County Handicap winner Rich Lawson, British Junior Merit winner Andy Armstrong, county star Stuart Rutter and Hanmer ace Robin Bennett also in the hunt.