Deadlines loom for Shropshire veteran leagues

Bowls stock pic

Today is the last chance for clubs in the Barlow Whitchurch Over-60s League to let officials know their plans for the forthcoming season.

A league spokesperson said: “The AGM is on Tuesday, March 8, at Tilstock BC at 2pm and all submissions for proposals, team changes/new teams need to be with the secretary (June Davies) by Tuesday, February 22.”

The AGM of the Malpas Senior Citizens League is on March 9 at Malpas Farmers BC (2pm), but any proposals from clubs need to be with joint secretaries John and Ann Mitchell by Thursday.

“We need to know the clubs that wish to enter the league for this coming season and also the number of teams each club wishes to enter,” said the husband and wife duo.