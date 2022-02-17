Race to be winter series champion is heating up

Race hots up

Just three points separates the top three in the series table with finals day looming on April 10, after two of the title contenders made significant moves.

Adderley’s ace veteran Alan Boulton and Hadnall’s ‘Mr Consistency’ Chris Elsbury both topped their round robin groups at round 19 at Whitchurch’s District Club to pick up a maximum points haul of 10.

Phil Jones of Nantwich Park Road still leads the series table on 194 points, but Boulton (193) and Elsbury (191) are now perfectly placed to pounce.

It was a good day for series organiser Jamie Brookes as he and son Will were table-toppers too, along with another father and son duo in Gary and Conner Whitehall.

“We had another great turnout at District of 61 bowlers in total – 32 in session one and 29 in the afternoon session,” said Brookes.

Other group winners were reigning County Merit champion Jack Hewitt, Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight. Ian Howell, Gareth Davies, Steve Hamman, Elaine Jones, Akeel Khan, Wayd Pawlowski and Ben Hinton.

Round 21 is at Adderley with round robin group sessions starting at 9am and 1pm and open to all, entry for the 13-up handicapped games costing £5.

The annual meeting of Shropshire’s oldest veterans bowls league will start early as a mark of respect to one of its most popular bowlers.

Thursday, February 24, is still the date of the AGM of the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League, but it will now commence at 12 noon at Sinclair BC in Ketley, Telford.

“It was decided to bring the time of the AGM forward from 1.30pm due to Ron Wilde’s funeral being held later in the afternoon,” explained a league spokesman.

Wilde was a life member of Madeley Cricket Club and his funeral will take place at 3.30pm at St Michael’s Church in Madeley.

“The cut-off date for clubs to finalise the number of teams they would be entering in the league this season will be Tuesday, March 8,” added the spokesman.

Pay up or miss out is the warning to bowlers entered in the £1,400 Burway Open in April. All 64 places in the open competition at the Ludlow club on Saturday, April 2, have been taken, but some have yet to pay the £15 entry fee.

“Can I please ask for anyone that hasn’t paid their entry fee to do so ASAP – we have a reserve list with players willing to pay the fee,” stressed a club spokesman.

Meanwhile, bowlers in Shropshire and Wales considering entering the popular West Brom Open have been urged to get a move on.