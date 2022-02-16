Leaders Sports defeated despite arrival of Rogers

Wayne Rogers has joined Malpas Sports

The multi-titled Rogers, County Merit champion in 2016, made his debut for Malpas Sports in their top-of-the-table clash with Adderley in the District Invitation Winter League.

But Rogers lost 21-16 to Darren Palin on the back green at the Whitchurch club as the crunch clash finished tied three wins apiece and 111 each on aggregate, meaning the rivals shared the points 5-5.

The result leaves Malpas four points ahead of the villagers, but Jack Hewitt’s pacesetters have been far from convincing since the Christmas break.

Third-placed District A beat their B team 8-2 (119-85) while Woore defeated Archibald Worthington 8-2 (113-104) in a clash packed with big names from the Premier League.

Shropshire Mix’s baptism of fire continued as they went down 9-1 (122-79) against Bridgewater and victories in the two doubles games earned Wem USC a 5-5 scoreline as they lost the agg 117-103 against Elephant & Castle.

Malpas can expect another tough time against AWC on Friday, when Bridgewater also take on District B, after Adderley aim to close the gap at the top of Thursday by beating Wem USC. Tonight sees a double-header of District A against E & C and Woore taking on the youthful Mix Team. But the action at the District starts early tonight with the first of two free taster sessions for anyone interested in giving bowls a go from 6pm.

n With the number of Covid cases falling fast, another Shropshire bowls league has now set a date for an ‘in person’ AGM. The Highley League’s annual gathering will be on Wednesday, March 2, at Bridgnorth BC (7.30pm start), when some key votes will be taken.