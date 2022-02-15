It’s deadline day in the Shrewsbury Ladies League

Shrewsbury Ladies League

Today is the deadline for clubs to decide the future of a league that operated with just 14 sides in two small divisions in a Covid-curtailed 2021 season.

“A proposition is in place to run the league as one division, eight-a-side, and all clubs have until February 15 to either vote for or against this,” said spokeswoman Jackie Rutter, the chair of the Shropshire Ladies association.

“If the proposition is defeated the league would still continue, but as two separate divisions.”

It seems unlikely that the league will ever get back to its pre-pandemic state when 21 teams competed in two divisions in 2019.

And Rutter added: “It is apparent that, due to some ladies teams not rejoining this year, there may well be ladies out there not now getting a game of ladies bowls that would like one.”

County Cup holders Wrockwardine Wood are the first to deliver in the latest round of bowls clubs annual meetings.

The proud Wrockites hold their AGM tonight at Wrockwardine Wood & Trench Social Club starting at 7.15pm. All annual gatherings are meetings that are open to everyone, with clubs eager to welcome new recruits.

Other AGMs – tomorrow– Allscott Heath seniors at the Sports & Social Cub (1.30pm); Much Wenlock at the town’s Methodist Church (7pm); Hodnet at the village club (8pm).

Sunday, February 20 – Maddocks at the Social Club in the evening; Tuesday February 22 – Bylet in their clubhouse (8pm).

A second Shropshire bowls club have pulled out of the league aimed at the top sides in the West Midlands.

“St Georges have followed Castlefields in withdrawing,” said Rob Burroughs, the Telford-based secretary of the Summit Garage Midland Super League.

And the resignation of 2016 Premier Division champions St Georges looks set to leave fellow Telford club Wrockwardine Wood to plough a lone furrow in the eight-a-side competition on Monday nights this year.

The league’s AGM, due to have been held last month, was postponed as few clubs had held their annual meetings, Burroughs adding: “So we couldn’t make a decision on the league structure until we know what clubs are doing.