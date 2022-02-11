Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Callum Wraight aiming to get back to winning ways

By Nick ElwellBowlsPublished:

Getting back to winning ways on the British Professional Panel is Callum Wraight’s goal today.

Callum Wraight
Callum Wraight

The Shropshire star’s stunning run at the Red Lion, Westhoughton, since November ended on a magnificent seven when he was beaten 41-36 by bowls legend Noel Burrows.

Winner of the British Senior Merit as far back as 1976, Burrows beat the Castlefields man 41-36 on the green that he maintains – as well as being secretary and treasurer of the Panel.

Wraight was taking on Neil Jenkinson from Stockport today hoping to regain a winning thread, and has John Crossley in his sights at the Bolton area venue next Friday.

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News