Callum Wraight aiming to get back to winning ways

Callum Wraight

The Shropshire star’s stunning run at the Red Lion, Westhoughton, since November ended on a magnificent seven when he was beaten 41-36 by bowls legend Noel Burrows.

Winner of the British Senior Merit as far back as 1976, Burrows beat the Castlefields man 41-36 on the green that he maintains – as well as being secretary and treasurer of the Panel.