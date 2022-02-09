Whitchurch Winter League Bowl programme hit by bad weather

Whitchurch Winter League

All five fixtures planned for last week in the District Invitation Winter League were called off to protect the greens at the club – after 14 rounds of uninterrupted action.

Improved and milder weather means a return of matches tonight with Bridgewater set to take on bottom side Shropshire Mix on the front green with Elephant & Castle against Wem USC on the back.

But the clash of the week is tomorrow when under pressure leader Malpas Sports face main title rivals Adderley trying to protect a lead that has been cut to just four points since the Christmas break.

Friday’s double header is Archibald Worthington versus Woore and a meeting of the two District teams.

Going into tonight’s fixtures the points totals were: Malpas Sports 101, Adderley 97, District A 84, E & C 80, Bridgewater 76, AWC 76, Woore 70, Wem USC 51, District B 39, Shropshire Mix 26.

n n n n

Today is the day one of Shropshire’s popular veterans bowls leagues hopes to get back to normal business.

The AGM of the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League takes place at the Beacon Community Centre in the town at 2pm with secretary-treasurer Wendy Icke banking on a good turnout.

Forced to call off the 2020 season due to Covid, the league had 22 teams playing in four small divisions in a curtailed 2021 season, Ash B and Wrenbury C being very late withdrawals.

That number was down on the pre-pandemic figure of 29 teams that played eight-a-side fixtures for over-60s on Wednesday afternoons in 2019 – which is what league officials are aiming to return to this year.

Icke, who will complete two years as County President next month, said regarding today’s agenda: “There are no major items on it this time.”

n n n n

A flood of bowls clubs annual meetings starts tomorrow.

That’s when Childs Ercall and Tilstock hold their AGMs, followed by Premier League club Wem USC on Friday at 7.30pm.

Childs Ercall’s meeting, open to bowlers old and new, is in the Village Club (7.30pm) while Tilstock, who urge all members to attend and anyone interested in joining the club, gather in the clubhouse at 7pm.