Dances discover their rhythm with North Shropshire Winter Bowls Series win

Bowls

Husband and wife, Steve and Kerry Dance, both scored three successive wins to top their round robin groups on another quick step of a day at Tilstock.

Steve beat Premier League man Carl Hinton 13-12 to be a table topper while his Hadnall clubmate Kerry kept up a fine run that sees her sit sixth in the overall series points table.

Happy series organiser Jamie Brookes said: “It was a nice, pleasant warm day.

“The green ran fantastic and we another great turnout of 70 bowlers in total – 29 in session one and 41 in the afternoon session.”

Premier bowlers Derek Wright, Stuart Rutter, Michael Cooper and Ben Hinton also topped their groups along with Gary Whitehall, Alan Purcell, Cedric Bancroft, Jan Wakefield and series high flyer Alan Boulton. And there was no stopping Gareth Davies, Chris Makin, Craig Jones, Paul Fenwick, Mitch Haynes or Liz Rowley from finishing top of their group rankings.

Looking ahead, Brookes has announced a day with a difference at the weekend in Whitchurch.

“On Sunday we’re at the District Club and I’m running an all-dayer from 9am with a £10 entry fee, the winner of which will be invited into the inaugural, Derek Wright-organised District Invitational 8 on a date to be confirmed.

“As normal though, I’ll also run a round robin only session (with 13-up handicapped games) from 2pm with entry costing £5.”

n A Shropshire club which fields teams in four bowls leagues holds its AGM tomorrow.

Broseley’s annual meeting is at the town’s Social Club, starting at 7.30pm in the large function room, when plans for the coming season will be outlined.

The club will host the open doubles knockout that is part of Wenlock Olympian Games on Sunday, July 10, from 11am.

Spokeswoman Gail Hall said the AGM was open to anyone interested, adding: “It costs £10 a year for club subs and £6 for Social Club membership.”

Despite the pandemic, Broseley ran teams in the Mid Shropshire, Highley, Shrewsbury Ladies and Telford Ladies Afternoon leagues last year.

Other club AGM dates confirmed: