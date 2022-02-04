Callum is Wraight on cue to almost down Rocket

Wraight, from Shrewsbury, was one of the lucky few selected to play The Rocket at an exhibition at Landywood Snooker Club in the West Midlands – and had the yellow to leave him needing snookers.

However, the 35-year-old missed the pot and O’Sullivan proceeded to clear up on a night he also made a 147.

Back with the bowls in his hand, Wraight is banking on a bowls bonanza in West Yorkshire this weekend.

The Castlefields king, winner of his last seven British Professional Panel matches, heads for Spen Victoria in Cleckheaton with two goals. On Saturday, he will attempt to win the Geoff Bough Trophy and top prize after qualifying for finals day as one of the top 16 performers in the regular winter sweeps at the venue.

Then on Sunday he will take on Brad Bayliss of Derbyshire in a challenge match for £200 at Spen as part of another David Kirby promotion.

Wraight’s seventh successive victim on the Panel at the Red Lion, Westhoughton, was Billy Speed, but it was a 41-40 squeak as he had to give the Lancashire bowler a three shot start. Tomorrow Wraight takes on bowls legend Noel Burrows, who is secretary and treasurer of the Panel and also the groundsman at the venue.

n The wraps are off the promotion that is injecting new life into crown green bowls in Shropshire.

May 27 to 29 are the dates for the second Big Bowls Weekend, which last year saw 29 Shropshire affiliated clubs take part, attracting 677 people of all ages to attend open sessions.

Now all of the county’s 130 clubs have been urged to register an interest in staging such a session in 2022, with the aim of attracting more newcomers to the sport in the wake of two Covid-curtailed years.

County Development officer and coaching chief Pauline Wilson said: “This first info about this year’s event is available and it is just asking you to register an interest with no commitment at the moment.

“As we were so successful last year I’m hoping we can double the number of clubs involved this year.

“All clubs that go on to register for the event get access to the same advertising material as flat and indoor bowls clubs.