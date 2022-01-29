North Shropshire Winter Series wonders going back to school

Bowls stock

Tomorrow’s round robin groups sessions are expected to attract another bumper entry to Tilstock BC, near Whitchurch, where parking can be an issue.

But series organiser Jamie Brookes is keen that potential entrants are not put off, stressing: “The school car park (over the road) will be available for use.”

Entry in the handicapped 13-up group matches costs £5 and sessions start at 9am and 1pm, bookings to Brookes on 07522 624733,

“The series Finals Day will be on Sunday, April 10, and bowlers need to remember they must enter a minimum of five separate rounds to qualify for the supplementary competition,” he added.

Leading the way in the points series table to play in the main finals for the top 16 that day are: Phil Jones 172, Chris Elsbury 167, Alan Boulton 165, Jock Timlett 148, Ian Howell 146, Kerry Dance 141.

Elsewhere, three more Shropshire bowls leagues have confirmed their AGM plans as the current spike in Covid cases continues to fall quickly.

The Market Drayton Senior Citizens League aim to hold an ‘in person’ annual meeting on Wednesday, February 9, at the Beacon Community Centre in Drayton, starting at 2pm.

And the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s League has set Tuesday, March 8, as the date for its annual gathering at Tilstock BC (2pm).

“All submissions for proposals, team changes/new teams need to be with the secretary (June Davies) by February 22,” said a spokesperson for a league that has Roger Haynes as acting chairman since Fred Brazendale stepped down for personal reasons in December.

No actual date has been published for the Highley League’s AGM, but the approach to the 2022 season has been made clear.