Pressure mounts on title favourites in Whitchurch Bowls League

Jack Hewitt

Malpas Sports – with reigning County Merit champion Jack Hewitt at the helm – have five weeks to hold on at the top of the District Invitation Winter League, but are finding it increasingly tough to keep their rivals at bay.

A one-chalk scare (111-110) against Bridgewater meant the match points were shared 5-5 and followed a draw against District A, the end result being that Hewitt & Co had their lead at the top cut to seven points.

Main title rivals Adderley took advantage by beating District B 8-2 (117-84), Tony Sherratt winning 21-6, but District A were held to a 107-107 tie by Woore in a game of no single figure cards.

Kerry Dance’s 21-8 card was tops for Elephant & Castle as they beat Shropshire Mix 7-3 (120-88) while Alan Ball won 21-7 as Archibald Worthington got the better of Wem USC by the same score and 121-103 on aggregate.

Adderley aim to keep the heat on at the summit tonight when they take on E&C on the back green while AWC and the Mix do battle over on the front.

Malpas can expect another difficult night tomorrow against District A while Friday’s double header is Bridgewater versus Woore and District B against Wem USC.

Current points totals after 13 fixtures: Malpas Sports 99, Adderely 92, District A 76, E & C 75, Bridgewater 73, AWC 68, Woore 63, Wem USC 46, District B 34, Shropshire Mix 24.

Elsewhere, bowlers in Shropshire and Wales are mourning the loss of a hugely popular figure on the local scene.

Terry Williams, the long-time driving force of St Martins-based Ifton Bowling Club and massive promoter of Welsh bowls, passed away on Thursday.

Ill health meant he had not been seen around many greens in recent years, but news of his passing – announced by fellow Chirk resident and current Ifton captain Dave Jones – sparked a flood of tributes.

Premier League chief Rob Burroughs said: “Terry was a key part of the Ifton club and getting them into the Premier League, as well as keeping them going through some tough times in their early years in our league. Our thoughts are with Ifton as well as Terry’s family.”

Bylet’s county man Scott Harries declared: “It’s awful news – he was a fantastic bloke who will be sadly missed by all. Condolences to everyone at Ifton and Terry’s family. All the love from myself and all at Bylet – RIP Terry.”

And Tony Rhodes of St Georges added: “Such sad news about the flag bearer for Ifton and Oswestry bowls. Terry stuck at it and fought tooth and nail to keep bowls at the highest level at Ifton. A true gentleman and wonderful man to be around.”

In other news, updates on open competitions have been flooding in from Shropshire bowls clubs.

The date and venue for the Wenlock Olympian doubles knockout has been confirmed as Sunday, July 10, at Broseley BC starting at 11am.

“Entry details will be shared nearer the time – and the Olympian singles KO will be held at Much Wenlock on a date to be confirmed soon,” said Broseley spokeswoman Gail Hall.

Meanwhile, there has been drastic action taken by the organisers of the £5,610 Coors Meole Brace Open ahead of the first qualifying session in March.

“We have 13 players who have entered and not paid their £20 entry fee – therefore we have removed them from the competition,” said Meole’s Ade Jennings on behalf of the promoter, his father Barry. “Should they wish to re-enter they will have to make do with the spaces that will be available and we must receive their entry fee before we will confirm their spot.”