Runaway leaders held for the first time this winter

Leaders held

Woore became the first team to hold Malpas Sports to a draw in the District Invitation Winter League after the champions elect had reeled off 11 straight victories on the Whitchurch club’s two greens.

Cedric Bancroft & Jan Wakefield won one of the two doubles clashes 21-3 to ensure the match ended tied 102 apiece on aggregate, but Sports won three of the four singles and the other doubles game to edge the points 6-4.

And they still lead the table by 10 points after second placed Adderley lost 6-4 (119-93) to District A, Dave Ridgway winning 21-6 for the villagers’ main rivals for the runners-up spot.

Wem USC were the biggest winners of the week, 8-2 (117-82) against Shropshire Mix, while Bridgewater beat Elephant & Castle 7-3 (121-89), a score matched by Archibald Worthington in seeing off District B 115-73 as John Paddington delivered a 21-6 card.

Tonight sees the usual double header with E&C versus the Mix and in-form Woore against District A, before AWC tackle Wem USC tomorrow and the Friday feast of Malpas taking on Bridgewater on the back green and Adderley against District B on the front.

Points totals heading into those fixtures: Malpas Sports 94, Adderely 84, District A 70, E & C 68, Bridgewater 68, AWC 61, Woore 59, Wem USC 43, District B 32, Shropshire Mix 21.

People power will have a big say at the annual meeting of Shropshire’s biggest bowls league.

Officers of the SPS Whitchurch League have organised a Google Survey of member clubs ahead of the AGM, to be held virtually on Tuesday night.

Clubs were requested to forward the survey to all members and bowlers – and now a league spokesperson said: “We have added the survey to the website to get the widest opinion poll of player views.”

The deadline for completion of the survey, which comprises two main questions, is Friday and the results will be discussed at the annual meeting.