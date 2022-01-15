Shropshire Elite Bowls president Mick Jones steps down for county president nomination

Mick Jones

Mark Shore, chairman of the Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier League, announced he was standing down before Christmas.

But now president Mick Jones, who bowls for Newport, has decided to leave that post – after agreeing to be nominated as county deputy president.

Both positions will need filling at the league’s AGM on Tuesday, which was due to have been held in person at Shrewsbury’s Meole Brace BC.

“The management committee have decided that we will hold it on Zoom due to the current situation with Covid,” said Premier chief Rob Burroughs. “Our president Mick Jones has decided to leave his role as our president in order to be nominated as deputy president of the SGCBA.

“We would like to thank Mick for being our president and it will be our pleasure to nominate him as county deputy president. We wish him well in his new role.

“So we need a president and chairman, and possibly one or two more people to sit on our management committee.”

Hanwood man Shore leaves the chair after a pandemic hit 2021 season, but is eager to pay tribute to Burroughs and Premier secretary Martin Gaut.

“The league is blessed to have two individuals who do their best to ensure the league is run in a fair and competitive manner,” said Shore. “They and others are aware of the reasons behind my decision, but those reasons are best left in 2021 as we look forward to a full competitive 2022 season.”

No spike in Omicron cases is going to stop Shropshire bowls clubs from holding their annual meetings.

Calverhall were quick off the mark with their AGM this week in the Village Hall, those attending being asked to wear a mask and sit socially distanced in order to be Covid secure.

Fellow North Shropshire club Preston Brockhurst have their annual gathering on Monday in the clubhouse at 8pm, spokesman Brian Burton stressing that new members would be made most welcome.