Winter turnout delights North Shropshire series organiser

Round 14 at Whitchurch’s District Club attracted 63 entrants to play in morning and afternoon sessions of 15 round robin groups, once again delighting man-in-charge Jamie Brookes.

“It was another good day with a total of 63 bowlers attending, 27 in session one and 36 in the afternoon session,” he said.

“So far we have had an average of 62 entrants per week – which is absolutely fantastic.”

Series regulars were again to the fore as group table-toppers with reigning County Merit champion Jack Hewitt, father and son Gary and Conner Whitehall, Alan Boulton, Steve Hamman and Ben Hinton among them. Ian Howell topped his group, a feat matched by Andy Armstrong, Alan Purcell, Jamie Brookes, Leah Griffiths, Stuart Duncan, Jan Wakefield, Richard Proudlove and Andy Marshall.