Shropshire bowlers in for a feast of festivals

Bowls stock

Both five-day festivals on the Isle of Man (June 20-24 and September 5-9) are filling up – and now the dates of two more promotions have been announced.

The Fleetwood Festival will run from July 18 to 22 with entries for men’s and ladies singles, open pairs and mixed pairs being taken by Steve Dagger on 07473 425262 (email stevendagger@yahoo.com).

Subject to the number of entries, the winner of the ladies singles will receive £400 and the men’s champion £1,000.