Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Top two streak clear in Whitchurch Winter Bowls League

BowlsPublished:

Two 9-1 victories have seen the top two pull further clear of the pack in Shropshire’s Whitchurch-based winter bowls league.

Bowls stock pic
Bowls stock pic

Title favourites Malpas Sports dropped just two chalks in hammering Wem USC 124-89 on aggregate in the District Invitation Winter League, county man Gary Beff winning 21-7 in the clash on the smaller back green.

That result came 24 hours after second-placed Adderly had defeated Bridgewater 122-78 on the front green – so the gap between the pacesetters remains at eight points.

Elephant & Castle are up to third thanks to a 7-3 (109-92) success over Woore, Stuart Rutter winning 21-5, as they took advantage of District A losing 7-3 (115-87) to Archibald Worthington, who had Matt Benbow as their 21-7 best.

District B won the battle of the bottom two 8-2 (111-106) against Shropshire Mix, who are now 10 points adrift.

Tomorrow sees the young Mix side take on Wem USC while E & C tackle Bridgewater, before Adderley and District A clash on Thursday ahead of the Friday double ahead of AWC versus District B and Woore against mighty Malpas.

Current points totals after 11 matches – Malpas Sports 88, Adderely 80, E & C 65, District A 64, Bridgewater 61, Woore 55, AWC 54, Wem USC 35, District B 29, Shropshire Mix 19.

Bowls
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News