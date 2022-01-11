Top two streak clear in Whitchurch Winter Bowls League

Title favourites Malpas Sports dropped just two chalks in hammering Wem USC 124-89 on aggregate in the District Invitation Winter League, county man Gary Beff winning 21-7 in the clash on the smaller back green.
That result came 24 hours after second-placed Adderly had defeated Bridgewater 122-78 on the front green – so the gap between the pacesetters remains at eight points.
Elephant & Castle are up to third thanks to a 7-3 (109-92) success over Woore, Stuart Rutter winning 21-5, as they took advantage of District A losing 7-3 (115-87) to Archibald Worthington, who had Matt Benbow as their 21-7 best.
District B won the battle of the bottom two 8-2 (111-106) against Shropshire Mix, who are now 10 points adrift.
Tomorrow sees the young Mix side take on Wem USC while E & C tackle Bridgewater, before Adderley and District A clash on Thursday ahead of the Friday double ahead of AWC versus District B and Woore against mighty Malpas.
Current points totals after 11 matches – Malpas Sports 88, Adderely 80, E & C 65, District A 64, Bridgewater 61, Woore 55, AWC 54, Wem USC 35, District B 29, Shropshire Mix 19.