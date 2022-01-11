Renewed for bowlers at Shrewsbury Indoor Bowling Club

Shrewsbury Indoor Bowling Club

Chairman David Charles and President David Farmer both made the plea at the club’s EGM on Friday at the six rink centre on the Sports Village.

Charles reported that active members had missed the last two years of not being able to bowl because of the centre being used by the NHS as a vaccination base.

But since re-opening in October, with a new mat in place, membership had recovered to 173 by the meeting – which includes 40 new members – compared to a pre-pandemic figure of about 250.

Charles appealed to past members to return to bowl with the club – and the sentiment was echoed by Farmer.

He thanked the committee for their past work and getting bowling started up again, urging those in attendance to inform past bowlers to return as some people were unaware that the bowling centre was open again.

Charles also reported that three committee members had retired – Sheila and Rod Payne and Mike Caird – and, in the absence of any other nominees, he proposed that the existing committee be voted in en-bloc.