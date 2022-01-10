Indoor bowls league is ready to relaunch in Shrewsbury

Bowls stock

Officials have been working towards a return to competitive play at the six rink centre on the Sports Village since it reopened in October – with a new mat – after being used as a vaccination centre.

“At the moment we have had no instructions to postpone the leagues starting – so the intention is to carry on,” said organiser Ernie Shea as the latest wave of coronavirus infections continues to grow. “The Friday Singles is now full, so that’s good, but there are still no evening leagues due to lack of teams – but if we get a good turnout for the club’s EGM we may get some late entries.”

League action resumes with nine teams in both an Aussie Pairs competition at 10am and the Monday Triples from 2pm.

It looks like being a marathon meeting of Shropshire bowls’ County Executive today – but at least delegates won’t have travel time to worry about.

That’s because the last meeting before the association’s AGM, due to have been held at Meole Brace BC in Shrewsbury at 7.30pm, will now be held virtually.

County secretary Dawn Gray explained: “Due to the current rise in Covid cases and the uncertainty it brings with inside meetings, we have made the decision to change the face-to-face executive meeting to a Zoom conferencing meeting.”

On the agenda are a review of the accounts for 2021, a finance committee report, potential sponsorships, an update on the website upgrade, the proposed competition dates for the forthcoming season and the search to find a deputy president for 2022..