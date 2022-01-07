Shrewsbury bowls star Callum Wraight looking to bounce back from a double blow

County Handicap runner-up Ben Hinton, county president Wendy Icke and County Handicap winner Callum Wraight. Bowls. June 2021

The Shrewsbury star was this afternoon looking to extend an unbeaten run on the British Professional Panel when he took on Tommy Johnstone at the Red Lion, Westhoughton.

And victory would help him forget losing to British short mat bowler Matty Worden 21-10 in the semi-finals of a Parkfield 32 in Preston last weekend before his loss to Scott Simpson in the final of the Edgmond Winter Shield on Monday.

Wraight is then booked to appear in another Spen Winter Sweep in Cleckheaton tomorrow before heading to Lune Road in Lancaster on Sunday for the first qualifier in the David Kirby-promoted Grange Valley Tour. Each qualifier will be played down to a winner, who will receive £80 and they will be seeded for the pre-season finals.

Shropshire’s oldest veterans bowls league – as well as the county's biggest – have called their annual meetings off.

The Telford-based Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League’s annual meeting was due to go ahead on Thursday, January 20, at Sinclair BC – with an historic vote on the cards.

But that has now been postponed, meaning club delegates must wait for a vital vote on a proposal that would reduce the age limit from for bowlers in the 46-year-old men-only league.

“There are two proposed rule changes which attracted a majority support at the pre-AGM meeting held on October 14,” said webmaster John Palmer ahead of the cancellation. “Effectively these are to reduce the qualifying age to bowl in the league from 65 to 60 and to increase the charity donation in the Charity Shield from every team from £5 to £10.”