Scott Simpson seals the Shield with victory over Callum Wraight

Scott Simpson sealed victory

Scott Simpson of Premier League champions Sir John Bayley and Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight graced the village club’s award winning green on Monday afternoon.

And it was Simpson who came out on top 21-19, despite Castlefields king Wraight having looked imperious all day, even winning his semi-final 21-0!

From 9-5 down, Simpson produced a fine run to lead 14-10 and 18-13 before surviving a run of three twos as the Shrewsbury star got back level at 19 across, only for him to miss out on the £500 first prize.

“Congratulations Scott on your victory against Callum – it was a spectacular match,” said delighted co-promoter Sarah Glenholmes. “We couldn’t be more pleased at how things went. We have had lots of positive feedback and the general consensus is that it was a very successful event

“We were overwhelmed at the wonderful support from the local and wider bowling community and our thanks go to all who took part, supported, sponsored and organised.

“Aside from a couple of easily remedied problems, we are looking forward to arranging this year’s competition – and possibly one or two one-day events over the summer, at the request of some of the bowlers!”

Simpson, who has dominated the Wrockwardine Wood Open in recent years, was nearly as impressive as Wright in his semi-final as he swept aside St Georges’ Martin Gaut – conqueror of the fancied Peter Farmer – 21-5.

Quarter-final scores: Martin Gaut 21 Pete Farmer 13; Scott Simpson 21 Ian Gaut 9; Callum Wraight 21 Chris Elsbury 8; Craig Jones 15 Andy Armstrong 21.

Semi-finals: Martin Gaut 5 Scott Simpson 21; Callum Wraight 21 Andy Armstrong 0. Final: Scott Simpson 21 Callum Wraight 19.

n n n n

The latest wave of Covid infections has caused a leading Shropshire bowls league to postpone its AGM that was planned for later this month.

Clubs in the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League have been notified that the annual meeting, due to have been held in person on Monday, January 17, is now off.

The league’s officers took the decision to cancel due to the continuing pandemic and the nature of the main proposals to be voted on at the AGM.

“Given that clubs will be asked to vote on playing numbers for the forthcoming season at the AGM, it makes sense to put it back,” said secretary Malcolm Fletcher. “The plan now, based on the prediction that this current spike in positive cases will peak and pass quite quickly, is to organise an ordinary management committee meeting in mid February, probably via Zoom, to touch bases with member clubs.

“At this meeting we would look to set a firm date for an in person AGM – which officers feel is vital ahead of the 2022 season – in early March, as we know clubs cannot make important decisions without having a much better idea of how many they are going to have bowling for them this year.”

The league has also started a search for a new vice-chairman and fixture secretary for 2022 with David Evans and Ric Hudson having decided to stand down.

n n n n

Safeguarding officers and coaches of Shropshire affiliated crown green bowls club have been put on alert.

Any of them needing to renew their DBS certificates after the three-year term, or anyone applying for new clearance, must book an appointment with county safeguarding officer Phil Scott.

They will be done virtually, via a Zoom video meeting, on two Saturdays in February – the 12th and 26th – with the first 15 minute slot at 9am.