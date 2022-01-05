Bowls’ farewell to former president

Terry Sambrook

A service to celebrate the life of Terry Sambrook takes place at Emstrey Crematorium in his hometown of Shrewsbury at 1.15pm following his death, aged 80, on December 13.

News of his passing led to a flood of tributes, led by Castlefields club mates old and new, for a man who proudly served the Shrewsbury League as treasurer, chairman and president, as well as rising to the pinnacle of County President in 2000.

Fields stalwart Glyn Herbert said: “Absolutely gutted – a true legend of Shropshire bowls. Captain of some great Castlefields teams and a brilliant team-mate. RIP Big T – truly will be missed.”

Terry was also co-author of a book to celebrate the centenary of the Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association in 2012 and, having finished his playing days at Severnside, often courting controversy, he became a regular spectator at Premier League matches.

His playing career had been packed with honours, winning league titles and cups with Castlefields, triumphing in county competitions and playing for his beloved Shropshire.

Terry’s big breakthrough came when he won the County Handicap in 1971, repeating the feat the next year to earn a county senior team call-up, and then lifting the John Bowers Trophy for a third time in 1982.

He was overlooked for Shropshire’s first taste of Crosfield Cup glory in 1974 – despite having won two of his three inter-counties matches in his 1972 debut season - but that did not deter from going on to be a county selector in later life.

Terry was a big Wolves football fan, also attending lots of local matches in recent years, and a big cricket lover too, being a regular at the London Road home of Shrewsbury CC after a playing career that included a spell with High Ercall CC.

St Georges bowler Tony Rhodes spoke for many when he declared: “Terry was a character around Shropshire bowls who will be remembered for many a year.

“He was passionate about the game, more than most, and always so entertaining, someone who, as I’ve grown older, I’d come to spend more time with around the greens debating the rights and wrongs.”

Terry leaves wife June, daughter Helen and grand-daughters Amy, Emily and Katy, who feel it appropriate – given Terry’s passion for sport – that sport associated clothing be worn at tomorrow’s service.

n The battle to avoid the wooden spoon in Shropshire’s major winter bowls league could take a decisive twist tonight. Bottom of the table Shropshire Mix, the team of youngsters competing in the District Invitation Winter League for the first time, have the perfect chance to close a four-point gap to District B when the two sides meet on the front green at the Whitchurch club (7pm)

Will Brookes and Harry Wilson have both won three matches to date for Mix in the four singles-two doubles league while individual wins have been even harder to come by for District B bowlers.

Elephant & Castle take on Woore on the back green tonight and second placed Adderley face Bridgewater tomorrow, before runaway leaders Malpas Sports versus Wem USC and District A against Archibald Worthington is the line-up for Friday.