Meole Brace Bowls Open official full

The Meole Brace Open has been a Champion of Champions qualifier for the last two decades, with promoter Barry Jennings at the reins for most of them.

And his son Ade explained: “The competition is now full with all 256 places being taken and a reserve list has been started. If you have entered but not paid your entry fee, please pay it as soon as possible as we will replace players with people who want to pay.”

The big event at the Shrewsbury club is sponsored by Molson Coors, the entry fee is £20, it has a £5,610 prize fund in 2022 and £1,000 will go the winner on the finals day of Sunday, April 3.

n Meanwhile, the driving force of Shropshire’s biggest bowls league has hinted at major changes next year.

Phil Scott, the chairman of the SPS Whitchurch League, reflected on its latest executive meeting by saying: “There’s nothing really to report at this moment in time.”

But he quickly added: “But watch this space for big developments in 2022!”

A raft of proposals about playing strengths were on the agenda fore the virtual meeting, with the league’s management proposing that all matches in all divisions become 10-a-side from the start of next season.