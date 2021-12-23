Leaders clean up with big wins in Shropshire Winter Bowls League

Bowls

Runaway leaders Malpas Sports and Elephant & Castle enjoyed 10-0 successes on the same night in the District Invitation Winter League at the Whitchurch club.

And Gary Beff won 21-0 as Malpas beat Shropshire Mix 126-45 on the back green to go nine points clear over Christmas while, just yards away on the front green, E&C were hammering District B 126-64.

A 21-0 card was also recorded by Jock Timlett and Phil Jones in one of the doubles as second-placed Adderley beat Archibald Worthington 9-1 (118-70) with Callum Wraight sparing the Archie’s blushes.

Bridgewater dented District A’s ambitions with a 7-3 (113-93) scoreline, Greg Fordham winning 21-7, while Woore saw off Wem USC 8-2 (123-86) with Cedric Bancroft and Rich Lawson both recording single figure singles wins.

Good weather has meant there is no fixture backlog this campaign so the league will take a festive break until Wednesday, January 5 with the top three being: Malpas Sports 80, Adderley 71 and District A 61, Bridgewater 60, E & C 58, Woore 52, AWC 47, Wem USC 33, District B 21, Shropshire Mix 17.

The fate of North Shropshire Parks’ Boxing Day bowls promotion will be determined today.

Jamie Brookes, organiser of the Parks’ popular winter series, aims to run round 12 at Adderley on Sunday – but only if the numbers add up.

“This week, with it being Boxing Day, I need guaranteed numbers by 6pm today,” explained Brookes. “Numbers permitting, I will be running just one session from 10am of the normal 13-up handicapped round robin games.

“Entry is £5 per person but I need bowlers to confirm with me on 07522 624733. Please remember that we are not Covid free so if anyone has symptoms please consider others before attending.”

Shropshire’s highest profile open bowls competition is now officially full – but a place in the line-up must be confirmed by payment of the entry fee.

The Meole Brace Open has been a Champion of Champions qualifier for the last two decades, with promoter Barry Jennings at the reins for most of them.

And his son Ade explained: “The competition is now full with all 256 places being taken and a reserve list has been started.

“If you have entered but not paid your entry fee, please pay it as soon as possible as we will replace players with people who want to pay.”

The big event at the Shrewsbury club is sponsored by Molson Coors, the entry fee is £20, it has a £5,610 prize fund in 2022 and £1,000 will go the winner on the finals day of Sunday, April 3.