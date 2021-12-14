Shropshire District Invitation Winter League is ready for lift-off

Wem USC and Woore, both in the bottom half of the District Invitation Winter League, get the bowls rolling on the back green at the Whitchurch club at 7pm.

It’s the opener in the last week of matches before a long festive break to Wednesday, January 5, and comes after the top two pulled further clear with 8-2 victories in their latest clashes.

Top dogs Malpas Sports beat Elephant & Castle 119-93 on aggregate, doubles specialists Keith Wall & Chris Stretch winning 21-4, while Adderley beat Shropshire Mix 112-82, despite 21-14 wins by young guns Ed Proudlove and Harry Wilson.

Reigning champions District A are third after seeing off Wem USC 7-3 (110-89), Alan Purcell their 21-2 star, while Archibald Worthington and Bridgewater tied 5-5 and Woore whitewashed District B 10-0 (126-71).

Tomorrow (WEDS) sees leaders Malpas take on Shropshire Mix as E & C face District B, while Thursday’s double header is Adderley versus AWC and District A against Bridgewater.