Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire District Invitation Winter League is ready for lift-off

BowlsPublished:

They’re under starter’s orders early in Shropshire’s top winter bowls league with this week’s fixtures starting tonight.

Wem USC and Woore, both in the bottom half of the District Invitation Winter League, get the bowls rolling on the back green at the Whitchurch club at 7pm.

It’s the opener in the last week of matches before a long festive break to Wednesday, January 5, and comes after the top two pulled further clear with 8-2 victories in their latest clashes.

Top dogs Malpas Sports beat Elephant & Castle 119-93 on aggregate, doubles specialists Keith Wall & Chris Stretch winning 21-4, while Adderley beat Shropshire Mix 112-82, despite 21-14 wins by young guns Ed Proudlove and Harry Wilson.

Reigning champions District A are third after seeing off Wem USC 7-3 (110-89), Alan Purcell their 21-2 star, while Archibald Worthington and Bridgewater tied 5-5 and Woore whitewashed District B 10-0 (126-71).

Tomorrow (WEDS) sees leaders Malpas take on Shropshire Mix as E & C face District B, while Thursday’s double header is Adderley versus AWC and District A against Bridgewater.

Current points standings: Malpas Sports 70, Adderley 62, District A 58, Bridgewater 53, E & C 48, AWC 46, Woore 44, Wem USC 31, District B 21, Shropshire Mix 17.

Bowls
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News