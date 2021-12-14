Shropshire clubs can apply for funds linked to 2022 Games

Delegates at the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s latest meeting were told of two exciting potential opportunities for them in 2022.
Amy Ruffell-Hazell of Energize gave a presentation outlining the chance to apply for a slice of new £3.5m Sport England funding in the West Midlands linked to the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It’s called Places & Spaces and is a crowd-funding programme with awards of up to £10,000 match funding for projects to improve facilities and fixed fittings at clubs.
More potential good news for clubs is that the league has agreed a two-year sponsorship of a new website that is being designed with Local Print Pros – and the Telford-based company is also offering clubs a range of sponsorship deals in relation to clothing
The meeting at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club also heard that a number of league trophies won in 2019 still need returning to competition secretary Phil King and that three new life members will be inducted at the AGM on Monday, January 17.