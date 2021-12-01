League pays tribute to past president

The funeral of Dave Kibbler, who was past President of the Wem League, will take place on Friday at Emstrey Crematorium in Shrewsbury at 3.30pm.

League chairman Barry Jennings paid tribute to his former fellow officer saying: “On behalf of the Wem Bowling League officers and members, it is with sad regret that we have received the news of the death of our Past League President Dave Kibbler.

“Dave was a staunch supporter and worker for the league for many years, both as an officer and organiser of various competitions.

“His input to the League was invaluable and he will be sadly missed by us all. Our thoughts go out to his family.”

Graham Hughes, who succeeded the long serving Liz Taylor as league secretary in 2017, added: “I only worked with Dave for 12 months and he was a big help to me in my first year as secretary, particularly at league competitions.”

A retired teacher, Kibbler bowled for Bayston Hill in the Browns of Wem Ltd sponsored league, which was launched in 1995 with 10-a-side fixtures on Monday nights.

Shropshire bowlers have joined in the rush of entries that have taken the organisers of the Waterloo competitions at their new home by complete surprise.

Mark Mills, who will manage the comps at Fleetwood BC, reports just one space left in the Spring Waterloo, the coveted Autumn Waterloo filling fast and the one-day Over-50s singles on May 29 completely full – and all in less than a week.