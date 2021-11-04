Boulton is setting the series pace

Alan boulton

The ace Adderley veteran is top of the series points table after winning one of the 14 round robin groups when round four of the popular series was held on his own green.

“We had another great total attendance of 60 entrants on a cooler but pleasant day at Adderley,” said happy series organiser Jamie Brookes.

Boulton’s success came in the second session of play that started at 12 noon with the multi-titled bowler, who will be 79 later this month, winning all his games against clubmate Gary Whitehall, Leah Griffiths and Ade Jennings.

Hadnall’s Chris Elsbury also topped his group in the second session to be second in the series table, just four points behind Boulton with Tom Hardy third.

Other group winners at Adderley were County Merit winner Jack Hewitt, Susie Lawson, doubles partners Cedric Bancroft and Jan Wakefield, Phil Jones, Graham Dulson, Rich Evans, Roger Candlin, Steve Hamman, Neil Harris, Alex Hassell and Craig Jones.

Round five will be at Tilstock on Sunday when Brookes will continue with just 13-up round robin matches and no knockout to end proceedings that was the nom pre-Covid. Sessions start at 9am, 12 noon and 3.30pm with bowlers handicapped and entry costing £5, book with Brookes on 07522-624773.

n Don’t delay if you want to enter a re-launched open bowls competition with a £1,400 prize fund in Shropshire early next year.

That’s the message from the promoters of the 2022 Burway Open on Saturday, April 2, who report that the 12.30pm qualifying session, using both greens at the Ludlow club, is now fully booked.