Bayley hit jackpot against county rivals

Sir John Bayley hit the £1,000 jackpot in the Pennfields Fours at the Staffordshire club, beating Premier League rivals Wrockwardine Wood in the final.

Three winners from the four games took the Bayley Boys to the title by 13 shots with Scott Simpson, who had just notched a fourth triumph in the Wrockwardine Wood Open, leading the way with a 21-11 card.

“A super end to a great tournament. Congratulations to all the finalists and thanks to referee Bill Staite who kept everyone under control,” said a Pennfields spokesperson.

Finals night had started with the quartet from the County Cup winning Wrockites drubbing M & B 84-56 (Jamie King 21-10) while the Bayley saw off Moor Lane 75-62 with Kevin Hockenhull their 21-13 best.