Premier League predictions at end of season meet

The Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier League’s end-of-season gathering is at Shrewsbury Meole Brace from 7.45pm, when looking forward will be most important.

For the league dropped to 12 clubs this year, when Newport and Burway opted out, and fixtures were cut from 12 to 10-a-side when they were launched in May with Covid still a huge concern at that stage.

And making contingency plans for if either Ludlow-based Burway or Newport decide not to return will be a big talking point tonight.

“Prize Money can be paid out at the meeting but trophies and tankards will be presented at the 2022 AGM on Tuesday 18th January,” said league chief Rob Burroughs.

Dates for next year’s fixtures and a venue for the end of season presentation evening, to follow the Pool A and B finals, will also be finalised tonight.

Meanwhile, Edgmond Bowling Club are to launch their own Christmas competition this festive season.

The Edgmond Winter Shield is to take place this winter, with a top prize of £500 going to the winner, and prizes down to and including the quarter-finalists.

Qualifying rounds will take place on the Tuesday, December 28, and Wednesday, December 29, with the final taking place on Monday , January 3.

Hot food and drinks will be available on all days.

For further details, contact Sue on 07427 587546, Sarah on 07792 428685 or email ebc0074@gmail.com