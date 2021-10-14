Tributes to county stalwart Shirley

Shropshire bowler Shirley Jones (left)

Shirley Jones, a legend of the Wrockwardine Wood club, died last month aged 79 and her funeral took place at Telford Crematorium on September 23.

Long-standing team-mate Helen Clee read a tribute speech at the service, describing her as a dedicated family woman, adding: “Shirley’s life in bowls had two sides – one as an excellent bowler and the other as an excellent administrator.”

She was secretary of the Shropshire Ladies association for years, taking over the role when Beryl Lewis retired and also serving for a spell as a county selector.

Having started bowling for Wrockwardine Wood in the 1970s, Shirley also went on to play for Donnington Wood Ladies on Monday afternoons and Cheswardine seniors with Alan and Celia Ghaut, as well as joining them to be a regular visitor to the Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre during the winter.

“As a bowler, Shirley joined in everything,” added Clee. “She represented Shropshire in both the senior team and veterans, achieving over 200 caps.