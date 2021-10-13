League is back in action

So close: Allscott Heath A were proud finalists in the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League’s Charity Shield. Allscott’s final line-up, from left, are pictured: Lew Tipton, Pete Starling, Venn Davies, George Groucott, Tony Hayward and Chris Yates (captain)

There will be a record 10 teams competing in the District Invitation Winter League – and that means both greens at the Whitchurch club will be used for fixtures on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings.

Chester Road may have withdrawn from the four singles and two doubles league, but Archibald Worthington have returned, a ‘ShMix’ team of county youngsters have entered and the last champions in 2019-20, District A, have now become Woore.

First week fixtures had yet to be published at the time of going to press, but organiser Jamie Brookes is confident of a competitive winter campaign after last Wednesday’s launch meeting.

Meanwhile, there will be no early winter hibernation for Shropshire’s top young bowlers this year.

Plans for a county junior team development friendly against Yorkshire on Sunday, October 31, were confirmed at the latest meeting of the Shropshire association executive at Wellington’s Bayley Club.

The match, for 25 to 30 under-18s, will be played on the two greens at Old Shrewsbury and Shropshire’s selectors will only pick those youngsters who are still eligible for the 2022 championship, which starts on May 8.

The meeting heard that 202 new bowlers had been registered during the year, despite a campaign shortened by the pandemic, with the top two clubs being Bowring with 15 newcomers and Madeley Cricket Club BC with 11.

Mike Potter reported a profit on all the county competitions run in 2021, except the Midland Masters, but entries in all of them, bar the mixed doubles for the Dave Card Rosebowl, were well down.