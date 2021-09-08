Unsung heroes are recognised on county finals day

John Griffiths of Shrewsbury’s Albert Road, Pete Driver of Bridgnorth-based Bylet and Chris Caldecott of village club Woore have received special awards after being nominated by their clubs to the county association.

The presentations were made by County President Wendy Icke at the County Merit finals at Nantwich Park Road, past President Bob Moss receiving the silver plate on behalf of the unavailable Caldecott.

He has played a major role in guiding Woore through a turbulent four years when they nearly lost their green while Griffiths has dedicatedly battled on in the face of an uncertain future for Albert Road and Driver is simply described as Mr Bylet by his club.

It’s not too late to enter a doubles competition at the bowls club that has ruled the Oswestry League in recent years.

Ceiriog Valley is the venue for the one-dayer on Sunday, September 19, and organiser Tommy Lowndes (07718 482740) has three spaces now available due to a drop outs.

“The draw will be done in due course and times will be given to each individual pair. Spaces will be confirmed once the £20 entry payment is made,” said Downes. “Any proceeds on the day will pay towards the much-needed upgrade of the shelter, which needs a few things doing to it.”

There’s finally a new name on the Calverhall Handicap Doubles trophy after the triumph of Sheila Lloyd and Nigel Evans.

The Malpas Sports duo triumphed on Sunday at the north Shropshire village club after the winners of the title for the last five times it has been contested – Keith Wall and Chris Stretch – were knocked out by beaten quarter-finals Jock Timlett and Phil Jones (Nantwich Park Road).

Lloyd & Evans shared the £200 first prize after beating Sandy Faulkner and Mike Gilpin of Hanmer 21-7 in the final after 11 hours of action to cater for 35 entries.

“I’ve never known such a nice day for it and it went very well,” said organiser John Wynn after paying out more than £400 in prize money, thanks to sponsorship from JNH Wealth Management Ltd.