A flood of finals for flat green bowlers

A feast of finals is the name of the game for Telford & Wrekin’s flat green bowlers right now.

The club, based in Hartshill Park, Oakengates, has burst back into life after lockdown restrictions were lifted – much to the relief of club spokesman Alan Heighway.

“Things have been a bit quiet on our bowling scene due to recent events but we have, however, been able to run most of our competitions and at last the finals are taking place – last weekend and this coming one (AUG 21-22),” he said. The opening weekend of action saw the Couples and Triples competitions completed with the winners being Colin and Ann Corish and Richard O’Gara, Sylvia Newbury and Bryan Jones.

