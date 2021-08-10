Bayley Boys win at rivals Castlefields to jump to top

Ed Glover (centre), Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, with John Nash (left) and Callum Wraight from Shropshire Premier Bowling League.

The new leaders were 7-3 winners on the road in Shrewsbury, where they came out on top in the clash of the titans by an aggregate score of 187-161.

Alex Jones and Steve Bodley lit up the Queen Street green for the Telford visitors with big winners at the home of their nearest title rivals, as Bayley lifted themselves five points clear at the summit, aided by the two bonus points for winning on the road on a profitable 11-point evening for the Bayley Boys.

Jones saw off Castlefields’ Kiah Roberts 21-5 and Bodley was a 21-7 victory over Keith Walton. The hosts were without star turn and British No.1 Callum Wraight.

There were very tight encounters elsewhere, as Kane Beaman edged Andrew Judson 21-20 in a nail-biter, while David Lloyd won to 19, Gordon Hawkins 17 and Paul Evans 16.

Adam Jones, Rich Goddard and Mike Beer recorded Castlefields’ winners on an evening they lost ground with a third defeat from 13 outings.

Third-placed Hanwood kept pace with the front two and passed the 100-point mark with a welcome four winners on the road at St George’s, despite going down to a 6-4 (176-163) defeat overall.

The home victory for the second-bottom Telford hosts was a real boost in their bid to recover from a lowly position. Paul Beer’s 21-5 over Mark Shore impressed for St George’s and Wayne Phillips (21-4) was Hanwood’s biggest winner.

At the bottom of the table, basement boys Highley gave their hopes of escaping trouble a real shot in the arm with just a second win of the league season, seeing off mid-table Ifton on a narrow aggregate home win.

The pair tied for games 5-5, but it was the lowly hosts taking the two winning bonus points 178-167 on aggregate, with Dennis Edwards’ 21-4 key, as well as Sean Lockley’s 21-7.

Chester Road and Wrockwardine Wood also shared an exciting 5-5 games tie edged by hosts Chester Road 178-168.

The Roaders are fifth, level on 82 points with fourth-placed Hanmer, while the Wrockites are down in ninth.

Hanmer were beaten well in Shrewsbury by Meole Brace 6-4 and a resounding aggregate of 190-153. Meole sit sixth, although just three points off fourth.