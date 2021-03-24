Bowls chiefs are pushing forward with 2021 plans

Bowls plans pushing ahead

Comps chief Mike Potter told the latest meeting of the County Executive that he aims to start delivering the programme by running the County Handicap on Sunday, June 27.

A new County Cup committee has been appointed, with dates allocated, and the Executive voted to take part in the Midland Masters with new delegates in succession to the late John Coxill.

But only one of the three inter-league events is scheduled to go ahead in 2021 – for juniors under-18 – with Steve Burmingham taking over as the Ludlow League’s junior selector while the Premier League searches for a replacement for Rich Lawson.

New county chairman Phil Scott said: “The new finance committee have made initial recommendations and are meeting again in a few weeks to discuss proper proposals for the next Executive meeting on May 15.

“Minutes will be available to all within three weeks of any Executive meeting as we want to be open to all, not seen as a closed shop.”

The two major winter bowls events in Shropshire look set to be abandoned due to the coronavirus.

The North Shropshire Parks’ winter series and District Invitation Winter League in Whitchurch both ground to a halt in October as the second wave of infections led to new lockdown restrictions.

And Jamie Brookes, organiser of both competitions, fears there won’t be enough time to finish things off before a new summer is allowed to start.

“As with all other bowling leagues and associations, we are waiting on further guidelines,” said Audlem-based Brookes.

“If, due to weeks and dates being available, the opportunity for us to restart arises we will – but I’m also accepting that they may need to be written off.