Ladies League ready to return

Bowls

Like every other league in the county last year, fixtures in the Shrewsbury Ladies League were cancelled due to the pandemic – but officers have growing confidence they will restart in July.

“The response from teams represented at a Zoom meeting on Monday was very positive with 15 teams so far wishing to play,” said delighted league secretary Lesley Winwood. “I’m still waiting on some clubs to get back to me who weren’t at the meeting and then we’ll take this back to committee and formulate some fixtures from early July – with no promotion, demotion or prize money.”

In 2019 there were 21 teams who competed in two divisions of the league with eight-a-side fixtures on either Tuesday or Thursday evenings.