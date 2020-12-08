Two-year search for a secretary is ended at last

Bowls stock

Dawn Gray, the secretary of the Tanners Shropshire League, will succeed Mo Corley in the county role early next year.

Corley, who has served as county secretary since 2006 and agreed to continue this year under new terms when no replacement had been found, declared: “I am pleased to announce that Dawn Gray will be taking over as SCGBA county secretary on February 1, 2021.

“Please join with me in wishing her the best of luck – we are all looking forward to bowling again next year!”

Shawbury-based Gray has bowled for Elephant & Castle and Hadnall in recent years, but had signed for Prince of Wales Hotel in Shrewsbury this year – before the coronavirus put paid to any hope of league fixtures.

“I only want what’s best for bowls and, with everything up in the air for next year, I hope to have a positive input to make Shropshire bowls run a lot smoother,” she said.

Gray, the first winner of the British Ladies Junior Merit in 1996 who has recently returned to the North Shropshire Ladies ranks, will continue as Tanners league secretary.

“Yes, I’ll still be Tanners secretary as well – I discussed it with Andy Jones (league chairman) before I applied and he thought I’d do a good job,” confirmed Gray. “The Tanners holds a big place in my heart so I wouldn’t let them down.”

She has also discussed the dual role with county chairman in waiting, Phil Scott, adding: “It’s not a problem so it’s full steam ahead.”

Shropshire’s search for a successor to Brian Kitson, who is standing down as treasurer on January 31, is also on the verge of being successful.